Baby boy Holden Adam born to Anya and Jeremy Mosher of Horseheads, New York, of April 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Evelyn Rose born to Valerie and Elliott Elsbree of Sayre on April 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Levi Allen born to Brieanna Button and Cody Hickok of Canton on April 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Avery Ruth born to Sierra Slater and Anthony Bastion of Elmira, New York, on April 4, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Joeii-Lyn Louise born to Casey Porter of Lowman, New York, on April 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Cohen Ryan born to Kayla Williams and Nathan Sullivan of Millerton, Pennsylvania, on April 7, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Isla Mae born to Elizabeth and Michael Maurer of Towanda on April 7, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Aurora born to Kehea Hawley and Matt Richman of Sayre on April 8, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Justin born to Laura and William Houseknecht of Wavery, New York, on April 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
