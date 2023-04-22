A baby boy, Rocco Amedeo, born March 19, 2023 to Meredith Foster and Michael LaManna of Sayre.
A baby girl, Cora Lynn, born March 19 to Angel and Eric Eiklor of Sayre.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 7:07 am
A baby boy, Rocco Amedeo, born March 19, 2023 to Meredith Foster and Michael LaManna of Sayre.
A baby girl, Cora Lynn, born March 19 to Angel and Eric Eiklor of Sayre.
A baby girl, Lana Mae, born March 19 to Margo Connor and Derrik Keir of Waverly N.Y.
A baby girl, Maisie MaryEllen, born March 20 to Rayelle and Collin Edsell of Wyalusing.
A baby boy, Cillian Padraig, born March 20 to Erin and Jacob Hogan of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby boy, Maverick Ace, born March 21 to Molly Ross and Adam Vester of Wyalusing.
A baby girl, Sophie AnnMarie, born March 22 to Katie Kinsman and Casey Ryan of Towanda.
A baby boy, Landyn Victor born to Makenzi Vanderpool and Brock Schucker of Towanda.
A baby girl, Yanna Elaine born to Jeni Benjamin and Deyli Contreras-Zuniga of Towanda.
A baby boy, John Nathan, born March 29 to Chelsea and Nathan Newman of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby boy, Brysen Lee, born March 31 to Sage Garrison of Chemung, N.Y.
A baby girl, Harper Destiny Kathleen, born April 1 to Mikailyn Cook and Declan Erle of Rome.
A baby girl, Neva Renee Ann Wells, born April 1 to Brandii Fiske-Mosier and Dustin Wells of Sayre.
A baby girl, Sophee, born April 2 to Tabatha Vazquez and Zack Williams of Troy.
A baby boy, Micah Edward, born April 3 to Caitlin and Roberto Carnrike of Sayre.
A baby boy, Jack Edward, born April 4 to Taylor Benninger and Andrew Johnson of Nichols, N.Y.
A baby girl, Evelyn Kay, born April 5 to Billie and Cody Fritz of Towanda.
A baby boy, Dominic Vincent, born April 6 to Liz and Vinnie Cuda of Sayre.
A baby boy, Kendrick Ryan, born April 7 to Miranda Nichols and Dakota Greene of Barton, N.Y.
A baby girl, Wrenley Susan, born April 7 to Emily and Cody Spaulding of Athens.
A baby boy, Jared Lee, born April 12 to Courtnee Eberlin and Jeremy Sheets of Sayre.
A baby girl, Adalyn Faye, born April 15 to Laina Kantola and Logan Johnson of Rome.
