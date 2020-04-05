Baby girl Everleigh Elizabeth born to Brooke Maloney and Ryan Johnson of Towanda on March 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jack William born to Jessica Walton and Christopher Waltman of Sayre on March 15, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Roman Marshall born to Kaila and Aaron Cole of Sayre on March 17, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Maya Artemis born to Katherine Ruiz and Kyle Dixon of Waverly, New York, on March 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Reyleigh Renee born to Sierra Cazassos and Donnie Surrett of Wyalusing on March 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lucy Kate born to Mariah Lutz and Andrew Ogle of Athens on March 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Austin Gunnar born to Brooke Austin and Tyler Haines of Athens on March 23, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Cohen Ronald Eli born to Mikayla Armitage of New Albany on March 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Koa Rayne born to Lyndsey Clark of Troy on March 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Theron David born to Heather Vanderpool and Cory Briggs of Towanda on March 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Hazel Michelle born to Hallie Biermann and Bailey Reed of Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Amos Daniel born to Kathryn and Amos Rodriguez of Tioga, Pennsylvania, on March 25, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Emma Lynn born to April Vargason and Bryan Stoothoff of Wyalusing on March 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ellyonna My’Love born to Jesse Kraus and Donnell Jones of Sayre on March 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lyla Strickland born to Viviana Perez and Austin Perritt of Towanda on March 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Charlee Rose born to Angel and Eric Eiklor of Sayre on March 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Diesel Dodge born to Sara and Richard Davidson of Barton, New York, on April 1, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.