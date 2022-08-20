A baby girl, Devyn Myah, born July 27 to Dakota Austin and Michael DeRunte of Gillett.
Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 20, 2022 @ 7:30 am
A baby girl, Devyn Myah, born July 27 to Dakota Austin and Michael DeRunte of Gillett.
A baby boy, Liam, born July 28 to Carrie and Timothy Horton of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Lillian Grace, born July 28 to Renee and Frank Heaney of Owego, N.Y.
A baby boy, Liam Elwood, born July 30 to Amber and Nicholas Maghamez of Laporte.
A baby girl, Myla Piper, born July 30 to Rebecca Ott and Jesse Harvey of Sayre.
A baby boy, Amin Karter, born July 30 to Isabella Wray and Alonzo Powell, Jr of Big Flats, N.Y.
A baby boy, Walker, born Aug. 2 to McKenna Taylor and Colton Fry of Dushore.
A baby boy, Knox Eli, born Aug. 3 to Lamari Parker and Paul Schoonover of Wysox.
A baby boy, Brycen, born Aug. 5 to Sara and Christopher Bailey of Towanda.
A baby girl, Aria Rayline, born Aug. 7 to Vanessa and Wescot Bird of Towanda.
A baby boy, Hayden Patrick, born Aug. 7 to Acacia and Donald Wilhelm of Towanda.
A baby girl, Violet Skye, born Aug. 8 to Shania Walker and Dakota Bailey of Canton.
A baby boy, Rowan Paul, born Aug. 8 to Patricia Hughey and Paul Blythe of Sayre.
A baby girl, Madeline Early, born Aug. 9 to Elaine Petro and Peter O’Halloran of Ithaca, N.Y.
A baby girl, Tessa Dove, born Aug. 9 to Lisa and Jeremy Light of Rome
A baby boy, Arturo Andreas, born Aug. 9 to Elise and Kahl Counts of Candor, N.Y.
