The following births were announced by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
A baby girl, Kailyna Jaide, born Aug. 4 to Kershna Sturdevant and Kailyb Bried of Owego, N.Y.
A baby girl, Gracelyn, born Aug. 6 to Alexix Norton-Lantz and Damien McConnell of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby girl, Betty Jean, born Aug. 9 to Caitlin and Dion Sullivan, Jr of Troy.
A baby girl, Anastasia, born Aug. 9 to Olivia Hutchings of Ulster.
A baby boy, Liam, born Aug. 9 to Katherine and Ryan Allard of Spencer, N.Y.
A baby girl, Wrenley Rose, born Aug. 10 to Kimberly Bacorn of Towanda.
A baby girl, Wrenley Ann, born Aug. 12 to Cassidy and Travis Butcher of Canton.
A baby boy, River Rylan, born Aug. 13 to Elysee McPherson and Francis Burr of Leroy.
A baby boy, Connor Brian, born Aug. 13 to Katelyn and Jeffrey Callanan of Sayre.
A baby boy, Lucas Octavian, born Aug. 15 to Molly and Roman Bespartochnyy of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Delilah-Rose, born Aug. 18 to Abregella Evans and Tristan Kovacs of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Isabel, born Aug. 19 to Alexis and Matt Harrigan of Athens.
A baby boy, Jack, born Aug. 19 to Alexandra Cranmer and Seth Allen of Athens.
A baby girl, Peyton Lilly, born Aug. 20 to Kendra and Lane Light of Monroeton.
