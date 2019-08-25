Kash born to Asia Nero of Canton on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Preston Michael born to Leah and Kristopher Page of Rome on Aug. 10, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Adam David born to Sara Hiley and Travis Hoffman of Towanda on Aug. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Kamden Michael Edward born to Alicia Morse and Kyle Lunger of Nichols, New York, on Aug. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Ty Morgan born to Ashley and Ryan Walker of Towanda on Aug. 13, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Emilia Grace born to Brittany Shaffer and Brendan McDonough of Owego, New York, on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Rocco Vincent born to Andrea Hamilton and Austin Colton of Waverly, New York, on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Lincoln Elliott born to Courtney and Ethan Sexton of Towanda on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Luke Gabriel born to Sarah and Robert Conety of Athens on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Avery Hila born to Brittany Potter and Kyle Rossetti of Sayre on Aug. 16, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Patrick Nicholas born to Randi and Nicholas May of Granville Summit on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
