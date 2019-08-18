Owen Douglas born to Nicole Chandler and Dustin Adams of Waverly, New York, on Aug. 6, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Reid Leroy born to Dominique and Benjamin Heinze of New Albany on Aug. 8, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Iris Starlene born to Summer and Joseph Finan of Troy on Aug. 8, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Alaya Lee born to Bethany Manley of Troy on Aug. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
