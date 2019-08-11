Easton James born to Savannah Cobb and Tyler Fenton of Wyalusing, on July 25, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Carson born to Autumn Updyke and Shane Moore of Waverly, New York, on July 25, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Aria Marian born to Michela and William Beach of Spencer, New York, on July 29, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Wyatt James born to Ashley Niece of Sayre, on July 29, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Keith Ronald born to Tiffany Lafritz and Jordan Barbour of Candor, New York, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Isabella Mae born to Marissa and Brandon Ackley of Towanda, on Aug. 5, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
