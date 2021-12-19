Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:

 

A baby boy, Porter Eldred, born Nov. 22, 2021 to Krista and Derek Williams of Gillett

 

A baby girl, Isabella Catalina, born Nov. 22, 2021 to Jennifer and Daniel Serafino of Wysox

 

A baby boy, Everett James,  born Nov. 23, 2021 to Valerie and Elliot Elsbree of Sayre

 

A baby boy, Logan Wade, born Nov. 23, 2021 to Trisha and Tyler Brockoff of Waverly, NY

 

A baby boy, Aaryn Hayden, born Nov. 24, 2021 to Renata and Suvujpaul Kishore of Sayre

 

A baby boy, Ryker William, born Nov. 25, 2021 to Monica and David Clark of Sayre

 

A  baby girl, Juliana Ryann, born Nov. 26, 2021 to Judy Roycraft and Ryan Cleary of Candor, NY

 

A baby boy, Axel Koi, born Nov. 26, 2021 to Jessica and Scotty Morley Jr. of Athens

 

A baby boy, Beau David, born Nov. 28, 2021 to Martie Ritz and Evan Smith of Little Meadows

 

A baby boy, Nicholas Alexander Jr.,  born Nov. 29, 2021 to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield

 

A baby girl, Natalie Aleene,  born Nov. 29, 2021 to Mikayla and Devin Fassett of New Albany

 

A baby boy, Jenson Kerry, born Nov. 30, 2021 to Ashley Kerr and Justin Stryker of Troy

 

A baby boy, Kohen Jesse, born Dec. 1, 2021 to Jensen Neilson and Dustin Kaufman of Wilmot

 

A baby boy, Peyton, born Dec. 1, 2021 to Samantha and Todd Hall of Athens

 

A baby boy, Ty Larue, born Dec. 2, 2021 to Clarissa and Matt Blackburn of Columbia Cross Roads

 

Geisinger Medical Center announces the following birth:

 

A baby boy, Ian Grant, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Benjamin and Dominique Heinze of Overton. 