Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:
A baby boy, Porter Eldred, born Nov. 22, 2021 to Krista and Derek Williams of Gillett
A baby girl, Isabella Catalina, born Nov. 22, 2021 to Jennifer and Daniel Serafino of Wysox
A baby boy, Everett James, born Nov. 23, 2021 to Valerie and Elliot Elsbree of Sayre
A baby boy, Logan Wade, born Nov. 23, 2021 to Trisha and Tyler Brockoff of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Aaryn Hayden, born Nov. 24, 2021 to Renata and Suvujpaul Kishore of Sayre
A baby boy, Ryker William, born Nov. 25, 2021 to Monica and David Clark of Sayre
A baby girl, Juliana Ryann, born Nov. 26, 2021 to Judy Roycraft and Ryan Cleary of Candor, NY
A baby boy, Axel Koi, born Nov. 26, 2021 to Jessica and Scotty Morley Jr. of Athens
A baby boy, Beau David, born Nov. 28, 2021 to Martie Ritz and Evan Smith of Little Meadows
A baby boy, Nicholas Alexander Jr., born Nov. 29, 2021 to Amy Gusler and Nicholas Klishevich of East Smithfield
A baby girl, Natalie Aleene, born Nov. 29, 2021 to Mikayla and Devin Fassett of New Albany
A baby boy, Jenson Kerry, born Nov. 30, 2021 to Ashley Kerr and Justin Stryker of Troy
A baby boy, Kohen Jesse, born Dec. 1, 2021 to Jensen Neilson and Dustin Kaufman of Wilmot
A baby boy, Peyton, born Dec. 1, 2021 to Samantha and Todd Hall of Athens
A baby boy, Ty Larue, born Dec. 2, 2021 to Clarissa and Matt Blackburn of Columbia Cross Roads
Geisinger Medical Center announces the following birth:
A baby boy, Ian Grant, born Nov. 8, 2021 to Benjamin and Dominique Heinze of Overton.
