Baby boy Norman Ray born to Tammy and Robert Anderson of Monroeton on Nov. 18, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Tyler James born to Loucinda Patitucci and Travis Pond of Waverly, New York, on Nov. 18, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Charlotte Joan born to Jessica Yale of Towanda on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Samuel born to Ivon and Jose Murillo of Towanda on Nov. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ariana Nichole born to Cathy Gibson and Matthew Vanluvanee of Rome on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Livia Elise born to Ashley Hogan and Pete Gowin of Towanda on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jesse Nana Ayisi born to Naami Ayorkor Wiafe of Athens on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Preston Hunter born to Jessica and Ron Kipp of Wyalusing on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Evelynn born to Jessica Rumsey of Savona, New York, on Nov. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lily Ann born to Tiffany and Tyler Frisbie of Barton, New York, on Nov. 29, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Bailey born to Jamie Holland and Daniel Bacorn of Athens on Dec. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
