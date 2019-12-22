Baby girl Norah Lee born to Melanie Sewalt and Christopher Corbett of Towanda on Dec. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Liam Joseph born to Madeline Witucki and Jonathan Parthemer of Mansfield, on Dec. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Aislynn Elizabeth born to Melissa and Matthew Sklarkowski of Waverly, New York, on Dec. 3, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Wyatt James born to Morganne and Kevin Stoudt of Owego, New York, on Dec. 5, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Averi Elaine born to Grace and Gage Whipple of Wyalusing on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Aurora Lorraine born to Krystal and Nathan Heim of Athens on Dec. 6, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Delilah Rose born to Amanda Stankiewicz and Brandon Sannan of Canton on Dec. 8, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Sea-Jae Harper Lynn born to Chey-Anna Wood and Justin Irons of Sayre on Dec. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kalani born to Wendy Lane and Harley Timm of Waverly, New York, on Dec 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Twins, baby boy Henry and and baby girl Elise born to Samantha Chamberlain and Taren Harkness of Milan on Dec. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Liam David born to Terina and Ashton Ross of Rome on Dec. 13, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.