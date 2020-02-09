Baby girl Emma Michelle born to Jaylynn Brennan of Waverly, New York, on Jan. 21, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Beckett Joss born to Stephanie Anderson and Christopher Pike of Owego, New York, on Jan. 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Joseph Charles born to Kelly and Joseph Chamberlain of Sayre on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ellie Lynn Billings born to Angela and Bret Billings of LeRaysville on Jan. 25, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kamryn Leigh born to Cassie Kline and Travis Stumph of Sayre on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Emmalyn Rose born to Alexa Green and Robin Rigby of Troy on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Bryce Alexander born to Shakira Hastie and Daniel Curley of Towanda on Jan. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Sherrol Anna born to Alicia Vanderpool and Rickey Peppard of Sayre on Jan. 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Sylas William-Donald born to Brook Hadlock and Nicholas Folkers of Sayre on Jan. 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
