Baby boy Maddox Jacob born to Dominique and Matthew Krause of Elmira, New York, on Feb. 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Whitney Brooke born to Megan Lattimer and William Davidson of Monroeton on Feb. 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Kashton Rex born to Hope Raezer and Dale Stranger of Ulster on Feb. 12, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Reagan Rose born to Metra and Mark Maynard of Ulster on Feb. 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Zain born to Salwa Khan and Faraz Siddiqui of Sayre on Feb. 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Hayden James born to Elisha and Rowmain Tunnicliff of Barton, New York, on Feb. 16, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lyla Paisley born to Courtney Frisbie and Cameron LaBar of Spencer, New York, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Preston born to Natasha Burns and William Weidman of New Albany on Feb. 17, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Liam Terry born to Kandice Johnson and Wayne Floyd of Waverly, New York, on Feb. 18, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.