Baby boy Kenneth III born to Harley Babcock and Kenneth Chilson Jr. of Athens on Feb. 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
aby boy Arlo Arden born to Melissa Pollock of Athens on Feb. 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Levinna Sophia born to Tenisha Eddy and Blake Hartford of Canton on Feb. 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl California born to Olivia Sharts and Zachary Moore of Sayre on Feb. 5, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lila Louise born to Stacy Brown and Matthew Parsons of Towanda on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Giavanna Rose born to Niccole Spallone and Dawson Lane of Waverly, New York, on Feb. 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Sunny Jean born to Kristy and Jonathan Jankowsky of Athens on Feb. 7, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
