Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:
A baby boy, Ronald William, born Dec. 26, 2021 to April and Blair Smith of Wyalusing
A baby girl, Harper, born Dec. 26, 2021 to Andrea and Brandon McLinko of Towanda
A baby boy, Hayden, born Dec. 27, 2021 to Alexa Wray and Victor Brown of Wysox
A baby boy, Oliver Lenox, born Dec. 28, 2021 to Mercedes Taylor of Elkland
A baby boy, Leiland John James, born Dec. 28, 2021 to Annamay Carey and Christopher Shaffer of Dushore
A baby girl, Nevaya, born Dec. 29, 2021 to Madysn Leighton and Devin Card of Columbia Cross Roads
A baby boy, Nicholas David, born Dec. 30, 2021 to Nikki and Eric Putnam of Canton
A baby boy, Garrett William, born Jan. 3, 2022 to Kelly and Joseph Chamberlain of Troy
A baby boy, Dillon Jay, Jr., born Jan. 3, 2022 to Deanna Thomas and Dillon Adams-Swansborough of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Aiden Jean, born Jan. 5, 2022 to Felicia Dinse and Ryan Palmer of Rome
A baby boy, Griffin, born Jan. 5, 2022 to Kalesha and Nicholas Rivera of Towanda
A baby boy, Bransyn Michael, born Jan. 6, 2022 to Jessica Tice and Christopher Sheets of Towanda
A baby boy, Joshua Nicholas, born Jan. 7, 2022 to Keiran and Nicholas Soprano of Sayre
