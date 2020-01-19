Baby girl Millie Stevie-Marie born to Jill and Jeremy Mott of Apalachin, New York, on Jan. 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Caleb Fredric born to Kiersten and James Everts of Spencer, New York, on Jan. 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kathryn Mae born to Brittany Johnson and Dacota Searfoss of Sayre on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Michael Lawrence born to Alexis and Justin Smith of Lockwood, New York, on Jan. 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.