Baby boy Abel James born to Selena Allen and James Morris of Athens on Dec. 14, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Aubrey Jayde born to Kelly and Patrick Hildebrant of Barton, New York, on Dec. 16, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Daniela born to Crystal Gasper and Daniel Ramirez of Towanda on Dec. 17, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Harper Gabriel born to Brittany Scheler and Gabriel Moron of Towanda on Dec. 18, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Conrad Lynn born to Helen and Keith Buck of Troy on Dec. 19, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Everleigh Ann born to Courtney and Devon Baker of Barton, New York, Dec. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Holten Bradley born to Crystal Hughes and Erik Maddox of Sayre on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
