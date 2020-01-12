Baby boy Liam Daniel born to Mallory King and Alex Ott of Sayre on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ivee Mae born to Aubrey Manuel and Dillon Roman of Owego, New York, on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Lenix Jaxon born to Jalissa and Tylor Vanhousen of Sayre on Dec. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Vayleigh born to Brittney McFall and Ryan White of Spencer, New York, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Maximilian Timothy born to Abigail and Timothy Ryan of Waverly, New York, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Eli David born to Marguerite Falsey and Nicholas Dunn of Towanda on Jan. 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jaxon McCoy born to Nicole Nocchi and Derek Horton of Waverly, New York, on Jan. 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Connor Scott born to Marian Weeks and Cameron Jayne of Troy on Jan. 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Liam Lee born to Brittany Fassett and Christopher God of Wyalusing on Jan. 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.