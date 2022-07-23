A baby boy, Bryson Alan, born June 7 to Ashlee Welles of Ulster.
A baby boy, Riker Kaden, born June 14 to Kayla Harding and Jordan Douglas of Nichols, N.Y.
A baby girl, Caroline Lily, born June 15 to Taylor and Christopher Hudson of Towanda.
A baby girl, Chloe Jean, born June 16 to Carolyn Magahan and Mitchell Kelly of Towanda.
A baby boy, Colton Anthony, born June 16 to Emily and Anthony Irvine of Sheshequin.
A baby girl, Oaklee Grace, born June 18 to Montana Dieter and Jonathan Smallwood of Van Etten, N.Y.
A baby boy, Elias Avery, born June 18 to Kimberly Shabazian and Jesse Murphy of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Kingsley Marie, born June 19 to Monica Cool and Spencer Davis of Owego, N.Y.
A baby girl, Zariah Marie, born June 22 to Alana and Jon Sauerstein of Wyalusing.
A baby boy, Bentlee James, born June 24 to Briana Davis of Athens.
A baby boy, Sawyer James, born June 25 to Amber Wolfe of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby girl, Brooke Theresa, born June 28 to Melinda and Greyson Bailey of Towanda.
A baby girl, Sophia Jeanne, born June 28 to Madison and Shane Tice of Troy.
A baby boy, Fisher, born June 29 to Jaclyn Bidlack and Adam Zimmer of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby boy, Quade, born July 3 to Shayla Lyons and Shane Rockwell of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby boy, Aaron Lee, Jr., born July 4 to Monica Borrero and Aaron Boss of Towanda.
A baby boy, Jesse James, born July 4 to Saranoelle Golden and Damian Wells of Towanda.
A baby boy, Treyton Sauer, born July 8 to Taylor and Travis Kline of Troy.
A baby girl, Rylee Eleanor, born July 8 to Chelsie Fuller and Dylan Hartman of Barton, N.Y.
A baby boy, Ryder, born July 9 to Abigail Spear and Asa Snodgrass of Wysox.
A baby boy, Kaiden Matthew, born July 9 to Tressa Douglas and Jason Zenowicz of Rome.
A baby girl, Lilley Jane, born July 11 to Tiffany Underwood of Barton, N.Y.
A baby boy, Samuel Morris, born July 11 to Brittnee and Alan Folk of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby boy, Chase, born July 12 to Bristal Preston and Caleb Lane of Athens.
A baby girl, Autumn Rose, born July 12 to Melissa Casterline and Darren Counterman of Waverly, N.Y.
