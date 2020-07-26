Baby boy Finnegan Patrick born to Katherine and Jason Chandler of Athens on June 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Elijah Rose born to Devaney Ward and Adam Donholt of Endicott, New York, on June 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Khailan Nole born to Kelcie Benjamin-Johnston of Waverly, New York, on June 21, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Aubree Rose born to Brooke Merritt and Tyler Campbell of Wyalusing on June 23, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Gage Alexander born to Ashley Gonzalez and Jeremy Williams of Binghamton, New York, on June 25, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Zeke Anthony born to Fawn and Isaac Maue of Sayre on June 26, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jesse Keith born to Tonya Harper and Kevin Liddiard of Athens on June 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Miles David born to Cassidy Howard and Derrick Clark III of Wyalusing on June 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Watson born to Casey and David Ludwig of Rome on June 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Thaddeus Zikos born to Lindley and Zikos Economides of Shunk, Pennsylvania, on July 1, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Joseph Howard born to Kelsey Armitage and Adrian Wells of Wyalusing on July 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Abraham McAllister born to Marina and Michael Porter of Athens on July 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Chloe Ruth born to Felicia and Jared Spencer of Columbia Cross Roads on July 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy John Michael Jr. born to Kera and John Michael Stanley Sr. of Breesport, New York, on July 3, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jack Arthur born to Emilie and Brandon Couse of Horseheads, New York, on July 4, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Ryder James born to Kellie Coyne and Richard Morse II of Gillett on July 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Armonie Arcilia born to Mary Pettit of Waverly, New York, on July 8, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Rio Rose born to Mayana Trecoske and Griffin Shoemaker of Montrose, Pennsylvania, on July 8, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Brycen William born to Meagan and Shannon Bump of Monroeton on July 9, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Kayson Nicholas born to Abigail Decker and Cody Park of Sayre on July 10, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Esme Mae born to Summer Atkinson and Buddy Gardener of Tioga, Pennsylvania, on July 10, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Tobias Liam born to Amber Wilkinson of Columbus, Ohio, on July 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Payton Lane born to Cassandra and Jarvis Segur of Canton on July 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Scarlett Danielle born to Taylor Henley of Athens on July 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl CoraLeigh Marie born to Amanda Pollock and Christopher McLaughlin of Lockwood, New York, on July 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Christopher Donald born to Crystal Allen of Monroeton on July 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
