A baby girl, Remi, born June 20 to Thomas and Tricia Hackel of Friendsville.
A baby girl, Reem, born July 17 to Neveen Abdel-Aal and Tarek Houssauna of Athens.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
A baby girl, Remi, born June 20 to Thomas and Tricia Hackel of Friendsville.
A baby girl, Reem, born July 17 to Neveen Abdel-Aal and Tarek Houssauna of Athens.
A baby girl, Octavia Mary Taylor, born July 17 to Mikkayla Seelye and Aaron Calhoun of Athens.
A baby girl, Skylarr JoAnn-Rose, born July 18 to Amanda Stanley and Albey Braster, III of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby boy, Declan Sterling, born July 20 to Terina and Ashton Ross of Rome.
A baby boy, Easton Nathaniel, born July 21 to Bobbianne Strong and Ryan Smith of Lowman, N.Y.
A baby boy, Wyatt Allen, born July 21 to Kes Johnson and Skyler Dolan of Sayre.
A baby girl, Alexis Mae, born July 21 to Nicole and Byron Worthing of Owego, N.Y.
A baby boy, Warren James, born July 22 to Andrea and James Stahlnecker of Dushore.
A baby boy, Axton Ray, born July 22 to Miranda and Joshua Ellers of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby boy, Lennon Orion Paul, born July 22 to Hilary Bennett and Dana Boockoff of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Corbin Irene, born July 23 to Lace and Tyler Bowen of Windham.
A baby boy, Tanner Levi, born July 23 to McKenzie and Daniel Harvey of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby girl, Kennedi, born July 23 to Kaitlyn and Jeff Phillips of Towanda.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.