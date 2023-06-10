The following births were announced by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
The following births were announced by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
A baby boy, Creed, born May 15 to Olivia Sharts and Zachary Moore of Sayre.
A baby girl, Evelynn Lou, born May 15 to Brianna Davis and Connor VanAuken of Sayre.
A baby girl, Kh’lani Sanai, born May 15 to Yoisha Guest of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby girl, Maddison Anne, born May 16 to Jessica and Donald Remington, Jr of Lawton.
A baby girl, Allisyn, born May 17 to Tiffany and Brian Burgess of Athens
A baby boy, Coleson Ray, born May 17 to Randi and Nicholas May of Granville Summit.
A baby girl, Evalea Jai, born May 21 to Cailey Zyla and Zachary Frank of Savona, N.Y.
A baby girl, Elani Aoibheann, born May 23 to Nicole and Matthew Stroup of Spencer, N.Y.
A baby boy, Colby James, born May 26 to Elizabeth Zepp and Garrett Mann of Lockwood, N.Y.
A baby boy, Karl Laverne “Buckie,” born May 27 to Megan Amber Drislane of Athens.
A baby boy, Trenton Marc, born May 27 to Kelly and Andy Stromick of Sayre.
A baby boy, Carson, born May 28 to Hailey Faust and Derrick Clark of Rome.
A baby boy, Booker Mario, born May 28 to Christianna and Stefan Scarinzi of Vestal, N.Y.
