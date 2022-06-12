The Robert Packer Hospital announces the following births:
A baby girl, Mallory Rose, born May 16 to Katie and Matthew Lemmon of Towanda;
A baby girl, Oakley Aleta, born May 17 to Amber Vallilee and Michael Rogers of Barton;
A baby boy, Eli Daniel, born May 18 to Shelby Barrett and Erik Deretz of Nichols;
A baby girl, Ava Blayke, born May 19 to Marissa Trudeau of Waverly;
A baby girl, Lila Mary-Ann, born May 20 to Angela Lewis and Levi Barrett of Troy;
A baby girl, Kynslie Lyann, born May 20 to Larissa Finan and Marc Bundy of Painted Post;
A baby girl, Georgia May Star, born May 24 to Katie Hubbard and Utah Garris of Athens;
A baby boy, Noah Thomas, born May 25 to Cheyenna Wolcott and Thomas Huber of Athens;
A baby girl, Emily Marie Rose, born May 25 to Autumn Snyder and Christopher Clugstone of Lockwood;
A baby boy, Waylon Maddox, born May 25 to Haleigh Barber and Matthew Clark of Van Etten;
A baby girl, Alora Sue, born May 26 to Misty Farney and Mark Montgomery of Towanda;
A baby boy, Grant Mitchell, born May 27 to Melina and Lyndon Lundy II of Towanda;
A baby girl, Brielle Iris, born May 27 to Ashley and Jared Vieselmeyer of Painted Post.
