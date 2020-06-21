Bridget Wilson of Elmira, New York, is pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Nathaniel Stephen Cavanaugh, on May 28, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Robyn Terrel and Brock Hite of Towanda are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Hudson Robert, on May 29, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Teresa Garra and Shon Hackett Jr. of Rome are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Malachi Ezekiel, on May 30, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Brooklyn Schmeckenbecher of Wysox is pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Brextyn William, on June 1, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Brittany Ruvolo and David Frisbie of Ulster are pleased to announce the birth of a baby girl, Ember Rayne, on June 6, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Mariah Henderson and Travis Davis of Mehoopany are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Parker Michael, on June 8, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Melanie and Christopher Mosher of Waverly are pleased to announce the birth of a baby girl, Hadley Rose, on June 9, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Courtney and Dillon Westbrook of Waverly are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Jesse James, on June 9, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Mackenzie Gillie and Lucas Schmoyer of Sayre are pleased to announce the birth of a baby girl, Addalynn Mae, on June 10, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Alyana Calvelli and Benjamin Mack of Elmira, New York, are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Kalei Zekiya-Quinn, on June 11, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Payton and Cody Groover of Waverly are pleased to announce the birth of a baby girl, Sawyer Grey, on June 15, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Alisha and Kyle Reider of Towanda are pleased to announce the birth of a baby boy, Graham William, on June 17, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Jolene and Justin Mastronardi of Johnson City, New York are pleased to announce the birth of a baby girl, Jianna Carol, on June 17, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.