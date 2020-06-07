Baby boy Julian James born to Kelly Root and Charles MacBride of Columbia Cross Roads on May 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Raelynne Ann born to Jenna Orcutt of Milan on May 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Audrey Ann born to Amber Cwynar and Justin Collins of Owego, New York, on May 20, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Zayden Christopher born to Casey and Brian Dietz Sr. of Sugar Run on May 20, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Zagan born to Sara Jump and Keenan Brown of Barton, New York, on May 20, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Colton Edward born to Melissa Potter and Dalton Claupein of Towanda on May 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Zelda Raelee born to Brandie and Darron Hall of Owego, New York, on May 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Izaak Mason born to Meghan Jarvis of Waverly, New York, on May 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jackson King born to Cynthia and Gregory Mitstifer of Checkerville, Pennsylvania, on May 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Aiyden born to Megan Abrams and Austin Arnett of Sayre on May 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Connor Edward born to Brittany and Trey Barrowcliff of Athens on May 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Issac Glenn born to Micheala Pruyne and Brett Sutton of Laceyville on May 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Oliver Robert born to Samantha Short and Robert Souder of Wyalusing on May 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Donnie Michael born to Adina and Robert Shugars of Owego, New York, on May 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
