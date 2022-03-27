A baby boy, Carter Scott, born March 5 to Kara and Cole Sheppard of Mansfield.
A baby girl, Emilia Grace, born March 5 to Sarah Maseychik and Michael Gardner of Montrose.
A baby girl, Samara Sky, born March 8 to Rawan Shabbar and William Mullen of Sayre.
A baby girl, Magnolia Nichole, born March 8 to Mia and Nathaniel Taber of Oswego.
A baby boy, Micah Dean, born March 9 to Tiffany and Shawn Putnam of Troy.
A baby boy, River Ashten, born March 9 to Angelica and Douglas Scott of Sayre.
A baby boy, David Edwards, born March 10 to Jessica Adams and Lester Walters of Athens.
A baby boy, Layton Archer, born March 10 to Rebecca Ferrulli and Larry Nichols of Wysox.
A baby boy, Judas Jaymes, born March 11 to Nikole Barber of Laceyville.
A baby girl, Jakaia Secret, born March 11 to Amanda Davis and Jakayo Frye of Towanda.
A baby girl, Sylvie May Elizabeth, born March 16 to Brayleigh Seiber and Michael Cornelius II of South Waverly.
A baby boy, Alexander Lee, born March 16 to Dakota Forrest and Jerad Chilson of Big Pond.
A baby girl, Vivianna, born March 17 to Jeni Benjamin and Deli Contreras of Towanda.
A baby boy, Berkley Austin, born Feb. 9 to Healther Lynn Hadsall and Levi Austin Benjamin of Laceyville
