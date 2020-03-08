Baby boy Hudson Wayne born to Tracey and Jason Kreitzer of Millerton, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 19, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Maveric Paul born to Kassandra and Alex Murrelle of Sayre on Feb. 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Zeinah Jo born to Amanda and Deric Ward of Canton on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Emberly Ann born to Ashley and Justin Owen of Laceyville, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 26, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Zelinda born to Kaitlyn Dye and James Kisner of Gillett on Feb. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Harper Anne born to Morgan Talada and Colton Poust of Rome on Feb. 27, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Kenneth Donald Jr. born to Dystiny Hollister and Kenneth Floyd of Nichols, New York, on Feb. 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Cian Grey born to Nicole and Matthew Stroup of Spencer, New York, on Feb. 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Gauge Thomas born to Kristi Swain and Jared Lowry of East Smithfield on March 1, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Jade Veronica born to Hannah Burdick and Shelby West of Towanda on March 2, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
