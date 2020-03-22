Baby girl Lucille born to Lauren and Christian Harvey of Ulster on March 4, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Brooklyn Rose born to Jennifer Manning and Robert Miller of Wysox on March 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Braddock John born to Kileigh Kirk and Josh Hunsinger of Waverly, New York, on March 6, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Taysom James born to Mikayla and Preston Robbins of Spencer, New York, on March 12, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Emeric Jamaul born to Brittney Colon and Aaron Padilla of Athens on March 12, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Chase Edward born to Logan Steele and Ryan Elliott of Ulster on March 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kinleigh Harper born to Abigail and Darrin Butters of Athens on March 13, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Paisley Jade born to Melissa and Edward Schlosser of Milan on March 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
