Robert Packer Hospital Birth Announcements
Updated: May 20, 2023 @ 10:03 am
A baby girl, Kit Frances, born May 1 to Rebecca and Justin Gentile of Sayre.
A baby girl, Grace Ann, born May 2 to Hannah Wilson and Richard Lines-Burgess of Laceyville.
A baby boy, Easton Lloyd, born May 2 to Tonia Miller and Arin Bennett of Sayre.
A baby boy, Waylon John, born May 2 to Christie New of New Albany.
A baby boy, David Joseph, born May 3 to Keley Kipp and Joshua Blunt of Hillsgrove.
A baby boy, Kayson Lee Vincent, born May 4 to Andryannah Delong and Joshua Levey of Montrose.
A baby boy, Warren Jack, born May 4 to Emily and Shawn Allis of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby boy, Grayson, born May 5 to Mikalyla Smith and Allen Grimes of Sayre.
A baby boy, Mason Joseph, born May 8 to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Towanda.
A baby boy, Crew Taylor, born May 9 to Alexa Landis and Taylor Skerpon of Sayre.
A baby boy, Bennett Robert, born May 10 to Emily Rockwell and Adrian Weaver of Troy.
A baby boy, Mark Hiram, born May 11 to Nikki and Eric Putnam of Canton.
A baby boy, Jace Mark, born May 11 to Marissa Spencer and Damien Stump of Troy.
A baby boy, Colin Michael, born May 12 to Jessica Miller and Isaac Storrs of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby boy, Beau, born May 12 to Sophie Vanderpool and Caden Delamater of Towanda.
