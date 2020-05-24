Twin baby boys Carter James and Jack Adams born to Jessica Fritsch of Columbia Cross Roads on April 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Thomas Oliver born to Kristin and Samuel Wilson of LeRaysville on April 28, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Abby Rose born to Amber Gillette and Hunter Kehler of Lowman, New York, on April 29, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Alayah born to Katie Daugherty-Frisbie of Athens on April 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Livie Lynn born to Makenzie Root and Alex Lavender of Monroeton on April 30, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Savannah Rose born to Amanda and Paul Ackley of Towanda on May 7, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Amari Leroy born to Stephanie and Gary Bennett of Willseyville, New York on May 8, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Marleena Afia-Kobi born to Erin Walmsley and Koby Mensa of Sayre on May 8, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Reece Mason born to Marcy and Christian Carr of Camptown on May 9, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Hazel Tylor born to Gabrielle Wheeler and Mitchell Jordan of Athens on May 9, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Bodie James born to Kylene and Justin Ward of Sayre on May 10, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Chance born to Kayla and Shadoe McGee of Athens on May 11, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Walker Rose born to Brittany and Ronald Myers of Sayre on May 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Arlo Baby boy James born to Stephanie and Michael Mosier of New Albany on May 14, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Randall Timothy Richard born to Shannon Bailey and Ronald Combs of Spencer, New York, on May 15, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Oliver Maxwell born to Amanda and Aubrey Ferris of Candor, New York, on May 16, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Thalia Amelia born to Michelle Colvin and Joel Jiminez of Horseheads, New York, on May 16, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
