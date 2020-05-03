Baby boy Decker James born to Monica and David Clark of Sayre on April 22, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Evalynn born to Jamie Roberts and Orind Dibble of Sayre on April 23, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Malakai born to Cassandra Pozzi of Towanda on April 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Roman Ezra born to Cecilia and Matthew Grapes of Towanda on April 24, 2020, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
