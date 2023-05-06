A baby boy, Theodore Robert Brown, born March 2, 2023 to Megan Johnson and Kurt Brown of Towanda, PA.
A baby boy, Theodore Robert Brown, born March 2, 2023 to Megan Johnson and Kurt Brown of Towanda, PA.
A baby girl, Averee Jo born April 19, 2023 to Lillie Hall and Dolen Ennis of Sayre, PA
A baby girl, Isabella Rose born April 19, 2023 to Mariaelaina Stedge and Scott Eccleston of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Reinna Louise born April 20, 2023 to Tawni Whyte and Tyler Cordner of Towanda, PA
A baby boy, Cooper Lee Wayne born April 21, 2023 to Grace and Gage Whipple of Wyalusing, PA
A baby boy, Graham Cullen born April 22, 2023 to Jessika and Reagan Davis of Towanda, PA
A baby girl, Stella Ann born April 24, 2023 to Tiffany and Brian Wendela of Athens, PA
A baby girl, Makenna Jean born April 26, 2023 to Danielle Firestine and Justyn Pennison of Ulster, PA
A baby girl, Meadow Jane born April 27, 2023 born to Angela Lynch and Jamie Root of Sayre, PA
Twin baby boys, Simon and Gifford born April 27, 2023 to Giselle Banzon and Odelon Abadier of Waverly, NY
A baby girl, Natalie born April 28, 2023 to Kelsey and Zachary Counterman of New Albany, PA
A baby girl, Madelyn Ruby born April 28, 2023 born to Sarah and Adam Chilson of Athens, PA
A baby boy, Weston Duane born April 29, 2023 to Rachel Stephens and Evan Wrisley of Athens, PA
