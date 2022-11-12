A baby boy, August Ulysses, born Oct. 18 to Rachel and Justin Henry-Snyder of Cortland, N.Y.
A baby boy, August Ulysses, born Oct. 18 to Rachel and Justin Henry-Snyder of Cortland, N.Y.
A baby boy, Marcus LeRoy, born Oct. 19 to Natasha and Cody Soper of Troy.
A baby boy, James Patrick, born Oct. 21 to Maggie Giacobbe and Andrew Busher of Sayre.
A baby girl, Alexandria Lee, born Oct. 26 to Tiffany Czebiniak and Robert Hillyard of Lockwood, N.Y.
A baby boy, Rogan James, born Oct. 27 to Lainey and Ryan Decker of Towanda.
A baby girl, Alyssa, born Oct. 28 to Larissa and Shawn Fletcher of New Albany.
A baby boy, Brantley James, born Oct. 28 to Payton and Cody Groover of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Sutton Grace, born Nov. 1 to Amber LaPlante and Parker Stilson of Owego, N.Y.
A baby girl, Keturah, born Nov. 2 to Ashley and Russel Pekelnicky of Canton.
