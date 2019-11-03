Baby girl Vivienne Marie born to Shaleigh and Joshua Burns of Warren Center on Oct. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Malelyn Nichole born to Kaylee Churchman and Andrew Salisbury of Elmira, New York, on Oct. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Harper Ann born to Victoria Gowin and Travis Geisinger of Sayre on Oct. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Westin Lee born to Jessica and Bryan Avery of Waverly, New York, on Oct. 24, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Jexi Ann born to Jenelle Beers and Jesse Zenewicz of Rome on Oct. 24, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Lois Ann born to Emily and Harold White of Elmira, New York, on Oct. 25, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Lucas Jeremiah born to Amy and Jeff Moore of Waverly, New York, on Oct. 26, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Wyatt Michael born to Kaitlyn and Colton Schools of Wyalusing on Oct. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Raiden Arthur Robert born to Courtney Stranger and Dalton Dunn of Towanda on Oct. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
