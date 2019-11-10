Baby girl Lydia Marie born to Rebecca Bellows and David Sembrat of Athens on Oct. 31, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Salem Renee born to Miranda Isbell and Breycin Fulmer of Towanda on Oct. 31, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Ezra James born to Brittany and Steven Hall of Canton on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Elijah Michael born to Brittany and Elmer Beidleman of Sayre on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Colt Bucky born to Ashley Taylor and Adam Bostwick of Athens on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Imaeh Annberly born to Chelsea Jamison and Holden Taylor of Waverly, New York, on Nov. 1, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Nash Liam born to April and Kyle Myers of Athens on Nov. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.