Baby girl Zaylynn born to Alexia Yates and Devin Vandeventer of Towanda on Nov. 7, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Trenton Allen born to Kayla and Cory Lewis of New Albany on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Savannah Jayne born to Anabel and Matthew Rockefeller of LeRaysville on Nov. 13, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Dylan Edward born to Amberleigh and Justin Packard of Columbia Cross Roads on Nov. 13, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Cyrus Jack born to Felicity LaBoy and Dylan Curtis of Towanda on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Ryder Scott born to Ronnie and Tyler Abbott of Whitney Point, New York, on Nov. 14, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
