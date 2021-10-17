A baby boy, Logan, born Oct. 1, 2021 to Kimberly Terry and Peter Knapp of Owego, NY
A baby boy, Colt Michael, born Oct. 4, 2021 to Cayli and Darren Casselbury of Towanda
A baby girl, Brooklyn Ann-Marie, born Oct. 4, 2021 to Kimberly Wortman and John McConnell of Athens
A baby girl, Magnolia Eloise-Grace, born Oct. 5, 2021 to Candace and Eric Owens of Milan
A baby girl, Addison Marie, born Oct. 6, 2021 to Alexis Wiles and Gary Parker of Athens
A baby girl, Harlow Alexic, born Oct. 6, 2021 to Danielle Johnson and Michael Brundage of Waverly, NY
A baby boy, Austin James, born Oct. 6, 2021 to Cathy Gibson and Matthew Vonluvanee of Towanda
A baby boy, Landen Luther, born Oct. 7, 2021 to Torien and Edmund Yencho III of Leraysville
A baby boy, Oakley Ridge, born Oct. 7, 2021 to Lila and Tyler Ellis of Towanda
A baby girl, Josephine Harmony, born Oct. 7, 2021 to Sarah and Jeremiah Harvey of Sayre
A baby girl, Journi, born Oct. 8, 2021 to Cassidy Sisco of Wyalusing
