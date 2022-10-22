A baby boy, Zachary James, born Oct. 1 to Misti Porter and Mike Sharer of Canton.

A baby boy, Zachary James, born Oct. 1 to Misti Porter and Mike Sharer of Canton.
A baby girl, Rielynn Daisy, born Oct. 3 to Alison Walker and Stephen Hoover of Wyalusing.
A baby boy, Leo Zander Pryce, born Oct. 4 to Amy Keir and Richard Vanderpool of Ulster.
A baby boy, Lennox David, born Oct. 4 to Casey and David Ludwig of Rome.
A baby boy, Louis Allen, born Oct. 5 to Kassidy Chilson-Delameter and Devin Delameter of Towanda.
A baby girl, Aaniya, born Oct. 7 to Zunaira Farrukh and Ahmad Naeem Lone of Horseheads, N.Y.
A baby boy, Greyson, born Oct. 9 to Mia Colton and Tyler Rutty of Troy.
A baby boy, Kayson David, born Oct. 9 to Mikayla and Cody Benjamin of Sayre.
A baby girl, Oakley Kristine, born Oct. 10 to Kayleigh DelFavero and Austin Barren-Nichols of Nichols, N.Y.
A baby girl, Evie Joy, born Oct. 11 to Abigail and Timothy Hampton, Jr of Towanda.
A baby girl, Ellianna RoseMary, born Oct. 11 to Shayna Peterson and Jacob Goodrich of Sayre.
A baby boy, Steven Andrew, born Oct. 11 to Samantha Leskoven and Steven Wheeler of Athens.
A baby boy, Elliot, born Oct. 13 to Carly Knight and Bret Gillan of Owego, N.Y.
A baby girl, Quinn Olivia, born Oct. 13 to Carla and Jonathan Lutcher of Bedford.
A baby girl, Celeste Pauline, born Oct. 13 to Kaylee Stevens and James Peck, Jr of Sayre.
A baby boy, Brycen Dennis, born Oct. 14 to Chasity Eastabrook and Keegan Kinner of Wysox.
