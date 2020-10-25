A baby girl, Mylah Jean Lubinski, was born to Karina Watkins and Michael Lubinski of Monroeton on Oct. 11, 2020 at Geisinger’s Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Mylah weighed 6 lbs. 15.5 oz. and was 19 3/4 in. long.
A baby boy, Chase Daniel Phillips, was born to Adam and Ashley Phillips of Windsor on Oct. 6, 2020 at Wellspan York Hospital. Chase weighed 5lbs. 2 oz. and was 18.5 in. long. His grandparents are Duane and Jacquelyn Phillips, and Harold and Dawnnette Waltemyer.
