Robert Packer Hospital:
A baby boy, Emerson Leland, born Oct. 9, 2021 to Sydnie Gowin and Caleb Jelliff of Columbia Cross Roads
A baby girl, Abygail, born Oct. 11, 2021 to Jamie and Brian Bacon of Canton
A baby girl, Lennon Renee, born Oct. 12, 2021 to Brook Allen and Mitchell Jones of Towanda
A baby girl, Charlotte Rose, born Oct. 15, 2021 to Rachel and Scott Hauser of Towanda
A baby boy, Liam, born Oct. 17, 2021 to Andrea Barrett and Joseph Fiuie of VanEtten, NY
A baby boy, Grimm Xander, born Oct. 18, 2021 to Brittney and Eric Stickler of Rome
Geisinger Medical Center:
Twins, a baby boy, Sawyer Lane, and a baby girl, Lydia Scout, born Oct. 22, 2021 to Chelsi and Leif Solveson of Muncy.
