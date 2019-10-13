Baby girl Aurora born to Sara McKibbin and Tyler Crayton of Horseheads, New York, on Sept. 29, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ashlynn Marie born to Tara Potter and Dillon Benjamin of Towanda on Sept. 30, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Nolan Dean born to Kayla Searcy and Logan Clark of Athens on Oct. 1, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Brexton Xavier born to Kathleen and Dana Stone of Columbia Cross Roads on Oct. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jericho Orion James born to Katrina and Thomas Lattimer of Litchfield on Oct. 2, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Dyllynn River James born to Jamie Bradley and Kipp Yeakel of Athens on Oct. 3, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Sydney Jean born to Cassandra and John Eastabrook of Camptown on Oct. 3, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Caitlyn Rose born to Cassandra Brown and Matthew Post of Great Bend on Oct. 5, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Makayla Elaine born to Miranda and Michael Wulff of Towanda on Oct. 6, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
