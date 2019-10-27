Baby girl Lillian Marie born to Kristen and Adam Carrington of Rome on Oct. 7, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Lucas Michael Lincoln born to Dallas Brookens and Alex Camp of Wyalusing on Oct. 8, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Braxton Scott born to Emily Jennings of Canton on Oct. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Mylah Sue born to Desiree Poulton of Towanda on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Harmony Grace born to Ashley and Aaron Albers of Dushore on Oct. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Karson Blair born to Marissa and Joseph Fox of Troy on Oct. 13, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Abigail Elizabeth born to Sara and Gerald Shovlin Jr. of Athens on Oct. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Karleigh Rose born to Destiny Cotto and Michael McNeil of Barton, New York, on Oct. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Mia Rose born to Jan Wheeler of Athens on Oct. 16, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Raelynn Anna Rose born to Danielle Johnson and Michael Brundege of Waverly, New York, on Oct. 17, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Charlotte Jane born to Anna Peckham and William Shock of Pine City, New York, on Oct. 18, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.