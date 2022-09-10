A baby girl, Harmony Grace, born Aug. 19 to Melody Youngs and Naythone Carruthers of Sayre.
A baby girl, Peighton, born Aug. 22 to Marriah and Griffin Sites of Towanda.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 8:17 am
A baby girl, Harmony Grace, born Aug. 19 to Melody Youngs and Naythone Carruthers of Sayre.
A baby girl, Peighton, born Aug. 22 to Marriah and Griffin Sites of Towanda.
A baby boy, Liam Parker, born Aug. 24 to Mariah Nichols of Towanda.
A baby boy, Finley Oliver, born Aug. 26 to Lacy Morse of Monroeton.
A baby girl, Karmen Christine Marie, born Aug. 28 to Kaleigh Kepner and Kameron Allington of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby boy, Waylon Eugene, born Aug. 30 to Nikita McKean-Nickerson and Lance Lines of Towanda.
A baby girl, Aurora Ann, born Sept. 1 to Dannie Button and Brice Wilber of Sayre.
A baby boy, Grace Lee, born Sept. 2 to Casey Stillman of Athens.
A baby girl, Oakley, born Sept. 2 to Kylie and Sean Mosher of Columbia Cross Roads.
A baby girl, River May, born Sept. 3 to Ashley Kwiatkowski and Jacob Lee of Towanda.
