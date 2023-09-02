The following births were announced by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
The following births were announced by Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre:
A baby girl, Harper, born Aug. 21 to Tori and Evan Lafritz of Waverly, N.Y.
A baby girl, Norah, born Aug. 21 to Brooke and Tyler Bauman of Sayre.
A baby boy, Kurt Wayne, born Aug. 22 to Hannah and Don Conover of Ulster.
A baby boy, Weston Emery, born Aug. 22 to Aubrey Robinson and Kyle Towner of Owego, N.Y.
A baby girl, Paisley Sue, born Aug. 23 to Lindsay and Tim Schroeder of Laceyville.
A baby boy, Briar, born Aug. 24 to Caitlyn and Adam Crawford of Towanda.
A baby boy, LayVion, born Aug. 24 to Zoey Vandyke and Dakari Wakefield of Warren Center.
A baby girl, Leia Anne, born Aug. 24 to Caitlyn and Aaron Carr of Troy.
