A baby boy, Finnegan John, born Sept. 6 to Kelly and Tyler Brion of Athens.
A baby boy, Jaydin Christopher, born Sept. 6 to Zowie Dean and Brett Stephenson of Towanda.
A baby girl, Ivy Lynn, born Sept. 7 to Abigail and Cody Park of Athens.
A baby boy, Qwindarius Maximus Page, born Sept. 8 to Angel Pallone of Odessa, N.Y.
A baby girl, Gyda Elizabeth, born Sept. 8 to Victoria and Zackary Ekenstierna of Laceyville.
A baby girl, Arialma, born Sept. 9 to Stacy Owens of Towanda.
A baby girl, Indie Faye, born Sept. 9 to Olivia Vary and Trae Cleveland of Elmira, N.Y.
A baby girl, Gracelyn Skye, born Sept. 10 to Caitlyn and Aaron Carr of Troy.
A baby boy, Archer McBrent, born Sept. 11 to Marina and Michael Porter of Athens.
A baby boy, Grayson Robert, born Sept. 11 to Sarah and Devin Shaw of Athens.
A baby girl, Cecilia Angelita, born Sept. 11 to Sylvia Rabago Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez Orellana of Wyalusing.
A baby boy, Kayson Elwood-Gerald, born Sept. 14 to Heather and Thomas Hulslander, Jr of Canton.
