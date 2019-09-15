Baby girl Jamine Elizabeth born to Evelyn and Cesar Figuerod of Spencer, New York, on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Harper Grace born to Kristina Hackett and James French of Rome on Sept. 4, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Raelynn Ann born to Amber and Andrew Clark of Granville Summit on Sept. 5, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Bellajean Grace born to Kendra and Dylon Wakefield of Athens on Sept. 7, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Autumn Pearl born to Carrie and Matthew Pennell of Rome on Sept. 7, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
