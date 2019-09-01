Baby boy Bentley born to Paige Gumble and Casey Zacharias of Laceyville on Aug. 17, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Maya Scarlet born to Deanna and Chris Grable of Columbia Cross Roads on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Wheaton born to Patience Nero and Kevin Smith of Gillett on Aug. 19, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Eliana born to Kymberly Farrell and Edward Navone of Towanda on Aug. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Izzy Madison born to Elizabeth Kapler and John Chapman of Canton on Aug. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Dakota Michael James born to Ashley Whipple and Ryan Kithcart of Sayre on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Raynlee Beth born to Lydia and Scott Walrath of Milan on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Troyer Adams Shawn born to Shelby Spencer of Wysox on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Luka Efe born to Shaneice Owen and Akin Akin of Waverly, New York, on Aug. 22, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Larry Kithcart and Faith Kwiatkowski of Montrose announce the birth of a son, Noah James Kithcart, on Aug. 14, 2019, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Maternal grandparents are Lisa Kwiatkowski of Montrose and Stan Kwiatkowski of Hazelton. Paternal grandparents are April and Larry Kithcart of Towanda.
