Baby boy Jameson Lloyd born to James and Nicole Swimelar or Lowman of New York on Aug. 24, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Emmah Annehlyse born to Emily Schrimp and Tyler Brown of Towanda on Aug. 26, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Joelle Roselyn born to Jasmine and Joshua Brown of Towanda on Aug. 27, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Josiah Zayn born to Tabatha Vazquez of Waverly, New York on Aug. 27, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kayla Maylynn born to Chelsey Davis and Jacob Mulcahy of Towanda on Aug. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Twins baby boy Samuel Russell and baby girl Sophia Marie born to Courtney Snyder and Samuel Greer of New Albany on Aug. 28, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Kenzleigh Chevelle born to Tyler and Joshua Wright of Sayre on Aug. 29, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Ramona Louann born to Christina and Thomas Smith of Towanda on Aug. 30, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.