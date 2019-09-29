Baby girl Layklee Berlin born to Kileen Brown and Mason Hugo of Monroeton on Sept. 17, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Macey Catherine born to Alicia and Trevor Tompkins of Montrose, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 18, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Michael Alexander born to January Miller and Dylan Brown of Sayre on Sept. 19, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Alyvia born to Melinda Casselbury and Cole Ostrander of Leroy on Sept. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Jaxson Roger born to Melissa Grubb and Barry Grace of Gillett on Sept. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Aiden Thomas born to Rachel and Steven Warters of Horseheads, New York, on Sept. 20, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Wyat Stanley born to Brittnee and Alan Folk of Waverly, New York, on Sept. 21, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Braxton Sanford born to Cassandra Owen and John Clark Jr. of Troy on Sept. 23, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Dexter Wade born to Emilee and Jacob Komarisky of Spencer, New York, on Sept. 23, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
