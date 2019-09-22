Baby boy Cameron Michael born to Keiran and Nicholas Soprano of Sayre on Aug. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Emma Louise born to Seija and Ryan Smith of Rome on Sept. 10, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Autumn Rose born to Kayla and Zach Robinson of Ulster on Sept. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby girl Bea Marie born to Anna Bailey and Kyle Baker of Wyalusing on Sept. 11, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Gavin Alan born to Jennifer and Alan White of Waverly, New York, on Sept. 12, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Baby boy Torren Patrick born to Zonia Clancy and Zachary Dewar of Elmira, New York, on Sept. 15, 2019, at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.